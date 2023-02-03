Which language is best at the time
Quickstart for newbies: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/496
and : https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/100
In many articles the code they provide is detailed described, so you can see what was intended and how it was realised.
Take an EA or an Indicator from the CodeBase and let is run in debug mode so you can see what is done in each line of code:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/development/debug
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/654
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/35
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2041
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/272
First search! There is almost nothing that has not yet been coded for MT5.
Her a comparison of MT4 and MT5 for you to decide MT4 or MT5:
Start with simple tasks or strategies like daily breakout or trading according to the MACD - this EA (for MT5) is already on your pc: ...\Experts\Examples\MACD
- www.mql5.com
Hi,
Expert programmers.
I want to learn coding from scratch, currently know few things about it.
So I am bit undecided from where to start, should I start with Python or mql4/5 or anything else?
Please suggest the right way.
In the future , unfortunately , python will dominate .
For web3 and web5 (lol) javascript .
It appears the ugly ones will win here but , just to witness and experience the beauty of coding , learn mql5 which will open the gates to c++ as well .
It will be frustrating , and for me -having started from js- it was . But there will be magical moments when you will start understanding why oop is the way it is
and how handy it is.
One thing is certain , leave Java for last .
There is a channel on youtube that floods the search results when you type "mql5 tutorial" , it appears to have a lot of info and maybe it will help.
If you are asking about which is the best programming language to learn for use on MetaTrader, then the answer is clear — learn MQL5!
MetaTrader 5's Python API is very limited in functionality and Python is also much slower that MQL5. Python is only really useful on MetaTrader for integration with external applications, but even then a DLL programmed in C++ would be much faster and much more encompassing.
If you are asking about which is the best programming language to learn for use on MetaTrader, then the answer is clear — learn MQL5!
MetaTrader 5's Python API is very limited in functionality and Python is also much slower that MQL5. Python is only really useful on MetaTrader for integration with external applications, but even then a DLL programmed in C++ would be much faster and much more encompassing.
@fernando @Lorentzos Roussos can you please suggest a best youtube channel whose tutorial are easy to understand and should not boring. which can also tell provide knowledge how to use code functions already provided in mql5 editor.
I cannot suggest any video because I consider learning coding from videos as a very bad practice. I consider books and analysing code to be a much better method.
@fernando @Lorentzos Roussos can you please suggest a best youtube channel whose tutorial are easy to understand and should not boring. which can also tell provide knowledge how to use code functions already provided in mql5 editor.
I would suggest the legendary JimDandy1958 (https://www.youtube.com/@Jimdandy1958) but unfortunately his mt5 videos are limited.
There is another one providing video tutorials on the keyword mql5 tutorial but i haven't watched his content and his playlists are not well organized .
So with those 2 factors above i would suggest Rene Balke , who is also a member here (like JimDandy) and very active .
I would suggest the legendary JimDandy1958 (https://www.youtube.com/@Jimdandy1958) but unfortunately his mt5 videos are limited.
There is another one providing video tutorials on the keyword mql5 tutorial but i haven't watched his content and his playlists are not well organized .
So with those 2 factors above i would suggest Rene Balke , who is also a member here (like JimDandy) and very active .
thank you @Lorentzos Roussos , I will check the second one, jimdandy's video are quite boring :) and no doubt he cover the topic very nicely.
And you can also start studying on what is going to replace everything , the ethereum evm here :
Interesting, what it is all about, I am having very less interest and knowledge in crypto world but your words forcing me to check this too what it is all about, Thank you for this too,
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Hi,
Expert programmers.
I want to learn coding from scratch, currently know few things about it.
So I am bit undecided from where to start, should I start with Python or mql4/5 or anything else?
Please suggest the right way.