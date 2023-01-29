check for TimeCurrent()
I will assume that one cannot back-test your EA, given that it is dependant on current news events.
If that is the case, then it will fail the verification, because it will not be able to generate any trading.
The verification process is after-all, equivalent to several back-tests run in the Strategy Tester.
I will assume that one cannot back-test your EA, given that it is dependant on current news events.
If that is the case, then it will fail the verification, because it will not be able to generate any trading.
The verification process is after-all, equivalent to several back-tests run in the Strategy Tester.
On which symbol and under what conditions?
Also, such a restriction, would be in violation of the Market product rules, as your EA must be able to trade under multiple conditions and not be limited in any way.
You will have to modify your code, to be able to trade without the news filter by default. The user can then enable the news filter option for trading live.
Also, remember that potential customers will probably be downloading and testing the demo version first before purchasing the product.
If they are not able to test it first satisfactorily, they will most probably be less likely to purchase it.
On which symbol and under what conditions?
Also, such a restriction, would be in violation of the Market product rules, as your EA must be able to trade under multiple conditions and not be limited in any way.
You will have to modify your code, to be able to trade without the news filter by default. The user can then enable the news filter option for trading live.
Also, remember that potential customers will probably be downloading and testing the demo version first before purchasing the product.
If they are not able to test it first satisfactorily, they will most probably be less likely to purchase it.
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I have the following code for news trading
The code is running fine and passes the automatic validation on MQL5 market without this line:
when I add this condition, I got the following error on validation:
Is there any method to check TimeCurrent()? or am I doing something wrong?