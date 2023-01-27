Stop loss question
Dear knowledgeable traders,
One of the trades from my EA went past the stop loss price (see picture), and I don’t understand why. What are the reasons for that?
I’m with ICmark and the trade was for XAUJPY.
Sorry if it’s a stupid question. I’m fairly new to this, but would massively appreciate any help!
Dear knowledgeable traders,
One of the trades from my EA went past the stop loss price (see picture), and I don’t understand why. What are the reasons for that?
I’m with ICmark and the trade was for XAUJPY.
Sorry if it’s a stupid question. I’m fairly new to this, but would massively appreciate any help!
Dear knowledgeable traders,
One of the trades from my EA went past the stop loss price (see picture), and I don’t understand why. What are the reasons for that?
I’m with ICmark and the trade was for XAUJPY.
Sorry if it’s a stupid question. I’m fairly new to this, but would massively appreciate any help!
And, stoploss means that the order will close at first price beyond that level… so for a sell orders , if your stop is at level 12345 and the price will jump from 12344 to 99999, your order will be closed at 99999
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Dear knowledgeable traders,
One of the trades from my EA went past the stop loss price (see picture), and I don’t understand why. What are the reasons for that?
I’m with ICmark and the trade was for XAUJPY.
Sorry if it’s a stupid question. I’m fairly new to this, but would massively appreciate any help!