Stop loss question

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Dear knowledgeable traders,

One of the trades from my EA went past the stop loss price (see picture), and I don’t understand why. What are the reasons for that?

I’m with ICmark and the trade was for XAUJPY.

Sorry if it’s a stupid question. I’m fairly new to this, but would massively appreciate any help!

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Bo_Master:

Dear knowledgeable traders,

One of the trades from my EA went past the stop loss price (see picture), and I don’t understand why. What are the reasons for that?

I’m with ICmark and the trade was for XAUJPY.

Sorry if it’s a stupid question. I’m fairly new to this, but would massively appreciate any help!

Buy orders are executed on ask price. What you see on chart is bid price. Ask price passed and stop loss hit.
[Deleted]  
Bo_Master:

Dear knowledgeable traders,

One of the trades from my EA went past the stop loss price (see picture), and I don’t understand why. What are the reasons for that?

I’m with ICmark and the trade was for XAUJPY.

Sorry if it’s a stupid question. I’m fairly new to this, but would massively appreciate any help!

This is normal when spread widens or is wide.
 
Bo_Master:

Dear knowledgeable traders,

One of the trades from my EA went past the stop loss price (see picture), and I don’t understand why. What are the reasons for that?

I’m with ICmark and the trade was for XAUJPY.

Sorry if it’s a stupid question. I’m fairly new to this, but would massively appreciate any help!

And, stoploss means that the order will close at first price beyond that level… so for a sell orders , if your stop is at level 12345 and the price will jump from 12344 to 99999, your order will be closed at 99999 
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:
This is normal when spread widens or is wide.
I see... But my account is a raw spread account, shouldn't the spread be much lower than that?
 
Daniel Cioca #:
And, stoploss means that the order will close at first price beyond that level… so for a sell orders , if your stop is at level 12345 and the price will jump from 12344 to 99999, your order will be closed at 99999 
Ah got it... Thank you
[Deleted]  
Bo_Master #: Ah got it... Thank you

Just to further help you out, this is called "slippage"—when the price "slips" past the intended trigger price.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Just to further help you out, this called "slippage"—when the price "slips" past the intended trigger price.

That makes sense! Thank you
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