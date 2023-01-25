sharing product links in wall

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[Deleted]  
Hello everyone. Does sharing product links in my wall affect sales? Or it just annoys those who follow you?
 
To attract the attention of potential buyers you only have to answer the questions of others here with your expertise as a programmer and in the market. I think this is the best advertising for yourself!
[Deleted]  
Carl Schreiber #:
To attract the attention of potential buyers you only have to answer the questions of others here with your expertise as a programmer and in the market. I think this is the best advertising for yourself!
Thanks a lot sir.
 
Yashar Seyyedin:
Hello everyone. Does sharing product links in my wall affect sales? Or it just annoys those who follow you?

It places the keywords you use higher in the most recent ranking in the search results , whether you create a new post or edit an existing one by updating its date.

At least that's how it was before the update . I have not checked in 2023 truth be told.

Some abuse one of the traits of the most recent search as when they update their products they also pop up on the rank , that is why you see some "filler" keywords in several products.

Again , that was before the update 

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Lorentzos Roussos #:

It places the keywords you use higher in the most recent ranking in the search results , whether you create a new post or edit an existing one by updating its date.

At least that's how it was before the update . I have not checked in 2023 truth be told.

Some abuse one of the traits of the most recent search as when they update their products they also pop up on the rank , that is why you see some "filler" keywords in several products.

Again , that was before the update 

Good point by Lorentzos as always.
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:
Good point by Lorentzos as always.

Thanks , but in general , lead with video . Youtube is the new google . MQ knows that and also allows multilingual videos in products

There are some video-first vendors that are popping up in the ranks , soon they will phase out the old "10 copies left at xxx , next price yyy"  🤣

And i also predict a "chatGPT" frenzy in keywords too and in product names  😇 . (Aris Olympiakos - red card )


[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Thanks , but in general , lead with video . Youtube is the new google . MQ knows that and also allows multilingual videos in products

l will start youtubing soon. Thanks 
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