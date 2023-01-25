sharing product links in wall
Hello everyone. Does sharing product links in my wall affect sales? Or it just annoys those who follow you?
It places the keywords you use higher in the most recent ranking in the search results , whether you create a new post or edit an existing one by updating its date.
At least that's how it was before the update . I have not checked in 2023 truth be told.
Some abuse one of the traits of the most recent search as when they update their products they also pop up on the rank , that is why you see some "filler" keywords in several products.
Again , that was before the update
It places the keywords you use higher in the most recent ranking in the search results , whether you create a new post or edit an existing one by updating its date.
At least that's how it was before the update . I have not checked in 2023 truth be told.
Some abuse one of the traits of the most recent search as when they update their products they also pop up on the rank , that is why you see some "filler" keywords in several products.
Again , that was before the update
Good point by Lorentzos as always.
Thanks , but in general , lead with video . Youtube is the new google . MQ knows that and also allows multilingual videos in products
There are some video-first vendors that are popping up in the ranks , soon they will phase out the old "10 copies left at xxx , next price yyy" 🤣
And i also predict a "chatGPT" frenzy in keywords too and in product names 😇 . (Aris Olympiakos - red card )
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use