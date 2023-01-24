buy current price??
How can I make a direct purchase at the current price?
hasan188:
How can I make a direct purchase at the current price?
How can I make a direct purchase at the current price?
If you mean going long with current Ask price you should use this tools in upper left of chart screen.
Anton Ohurtsov #:
Hi!
Hi!
You can create script for this.
You do not need script. It is already implemented. Just click on the upper left corner of chart screen and it loads the two button panel. It is embedded in MT platform. No need for extra scripting.
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