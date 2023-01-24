buy current price??

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How can I make a direct purchase at the current price?
[Deleted]  
hasan188:
How can I make a direct purchase at the current price?

If you mean going long with current Ask price you should use this tools in upper left of chart screen.


 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

If you mean going long with current Ask price you should use this tools in upper left of chart screen.


yes but I want to do this on the code side. I want to buy at the current price and then return a successful result. Then I want to print it to the screen.

 
hasan188 #:

yes but I want to do this on the code side. I want to buy at the current price and then return a successful result. Then I want to print it to the screen.

Hi!
You can create script for this.
[Deleted]  
Anton Ohurtsov #:
Hi!
You can create script for this.

You do not need script. It is already implemented. Just click on the upper left corner of chart screen and it loads the two button panel. It is embedded in MT platform. No need for extra scripting. 

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