terminal update

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Is it possible to update the terminal automatically. Is there any settings to do updates without request confirmation (dialog for update in application). in my point of view (sorry for the wording) it sucks always to confirm the update dialog. For me it would be better, if the update will run automatically and restart also the terminal after successful update. Thanks for your feedback concerning this
 

To reduce the number of update switch to "Latest Release Version:


But I guess that this won't work for MQ-demo accounts.

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