CalendarEventByCountry return -1
You miss to evaluate _LastError. This would probably tell you why.
emad koosha:
I write a function that correct work in script (onstart) but dont work in expert in ontick and ontimer event.
The original calendar does not work in Tester. You need to use other solutions.
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Hello Guys;
I am coding a strategy that no permission to trade when economic calendar has important news.
I write a function that correct work in script (onstart) but dont work in expert in ontick and ontimer event. this is my function:
this function work in script but return -1 when use in expert. this is my full code:
this is output: