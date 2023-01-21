Protector MQL5.community account is not specified
i m show the error in mql5 "Protector MQL5.community account is not specified"
You need to log in to mt5 to use the cloud protector .
Sir, Thanks for the reply,
done is it but same error show,
0 error and warnings in EA
ow , where are you getting the error . When uploading product ?
I think this is the solution :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Discussion of article "How to Post a Product in the Market"
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.01.21 13:07
Please use the latest official build of the 64 bit version of MetaTrader/MetaEditor. 32-bit version is no longer supported (for several years now).
Also, do not use the Cloud Protector for programs that are to be submitted for Market products.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
i m show the error in mql5 "Protector MQL5.community account is not specified"