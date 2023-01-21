Protector MQL5.community account is not specified

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i m show the error in mql5 "Protector MQL5.community account is not specified"

please help me
 
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai:

i m show the error in mql5 "Protector MQL5.community account is not specified"

please help me

You need to log in to mt5 to use the cloud protector .

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

You need to log in to mt5 to use the cloud protector .

Sir, Thanks for the reply,


done is it but same error show, 

0 error and warnings in EA 


 
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai #:

Sir, Thanks for the reply,


done is it but same error show, 

0 error and warnings in EA 


ow , where are you getting the error . When uploading product ?

I think this is the solution :

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Discussion of article "How to Post a Product in the Market"

Fernando Carreiro, 2023.01.21 13:07

Please use the latest official build of the 64 bit version of MetaTrader/MetaEditor. 32-bit version is no longer supported (for several years now).

Also, do not use the Cloud Protector for programs that are to be submitted for Market products.


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