Search Timeframe By Price
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Hello everyone,
I just learned about iBarShift which returns a candle ID by date, I would like the same by price.
The docs mentions ArrayBsearch would only work on sorted arrays, Im trying to sort a copy of &high[] on the code below. Im a bit lost, as im getting the same result no matter if i sort or not.