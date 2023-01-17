1 Star Review - Not getting a reply on comments
So I have a customer that gave a 1-star review because he didn't get a reply on time on the product comments. The customer did not contact us directly. The customer is asking us to send him a PayPal refund to remove the review.
How do you deal with this? I contacted the support and they said they cannot refund because it is already activated and cannot remove the review also. Although the review is completely wrong and ingenuine into blackmailing for a free product and a refund.
What he wrote is false in the review and is affecting sales.
just let it be, I doubt it is impacting sales.
So I have a customer that gave a 1-star review because he didn't get a reply on time on the product comments. The customer did not contact us directly. The customer is asking us to send him a PayPal refund to remove the review.
How do you deal with this? I contacted the support and they said they cannot refund because it is already activated and cannot remove the review also. Although the review is completely wrong and ingenuine into blackmailing for a free product and a refund.
What he wrote is false in the review and is affecting sales.
First thing you do is get a screen recording software , like obs , and record :
- his review
- his messages
- his comments
- his profile
- any other incident with that individual
Then ask for their paypal . Record that too .
Send the video to paypal.
First thing you do is get a screen recording software , like obs , and record :
- his review
- his messages
- his comments
- his profile
- any other incident with that individual
Then ask for their paypal . Record that too .
Send the video to paypal.
Purchase was from MQL5 not from PayPal, so I doubt PayPal will do anything about it.
Purchase was from MQL5 not from PayPal, so I doubt PayPal will do anything about it.
Just record it then and keep it . Record the service desk reply too ,and the ticket # .
Take the high road , but record it.
Other than that the desk does not have grounds for action other than the blackmail . Did you inform them about it ?
I mean , up to the point he asks for money to remove the review its 50/50 .
This is the review, there is only 10% truth to it. If MQL5 allowed refunds, it would have been very easy. I doubt he will remove the review even after a refund.
On second thought don't do anything .
And what is VIP access btw ?
Our private server where he gets full access to all the functions, like sending screenshots, spam control, and a few add-ons for subscribers, it has nothing to do with the product the functionality. We do this to control scammers and spammers.
I made a video proof with voice recording just in case.
Our private server where he gets full access to all the functions, like sending screenshots, spam control, and a few add-ons for subscribers, it has nothing to do with the product the functionality. We do this to control scammers and spammers.
Ow , well its understandable why the desk remains impartial . Why was the VIP access so valuable ? Are the set files provided in the discord server ?
(also , this would have been avoided if mq allowed direct links to telegram , discord ,social media inside the products . The customer would have gotten in right away -if your invites are not personalized-)
That's good practice in general . Video is hard to fake . Something weird ? snap it , first thing you do.
Don't threaten him though , as an outside observer i cannot find a fault with you or them . (to be honest)
(edit : a possible solution to avoid this in the future)
Have an assistant utility . This would be available in a blog post . Encode a special key in your products (the ones you upload) which
writes a file on the sandbox of the MT4 of the client .
The assistant can decode this key and determine the user is a paid user and start the process of sending a request
to get in discord . (i'm not familiar with the API so i would not know what happens after that , but the user would send their discord handle or smth)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
So I have a customer that gave a 1-star review because he didn't get a reply on time on the product comments. The customer did not contact us directly. The customer is asking us to send him a PayPal refund to remove the review.
How do you deal with this? I contacted the support and they said they cannot refund because it is already activated and cannot remove the review also. Although the review is completely wrong and ingenuine into blackmailing for a free product and a refund.
What he wrote is false in the review and is affecting sales.