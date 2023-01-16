The reason of this order sent by my first EA?
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And I find an important thing - when I do back test, this EA was working right!
In back test, this EA executed well according to its code - open positions when MA20 upcrosses MA35 and close positions when MA20 downcross MA35.
But when I put this EA into my demo account to do real data demo trading, this EA did odd.
Who can tell me why?
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Today my first EA sent its first order, which was at the place of the blue arrow, Buy order EURUSD @1.08420.
What I confused is, why my EA sent this two order?
The design logic of this EA is, when MA35 crossed MA20, the buy order can be send.
But as I can see from picture, there is no any MA cross happened near EURUSD1.08420 in period_M5 time_frame chart.
Who can help me to tell me why the system post the buy order?
By the way, the red arrow is set by myself. I finally closed these two odd positions manually.