Unknown Purchase

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Hello Friends

I'm a freelancer. I just descovered that a purchase of an indicator worth $750 was made on my account. I didn't make the purchase. Please I need help. I've worked this money for over 6 months. Please help

 


This is the product

 
I didn't make this purchase. I just came online to see it.
 
Please Help
[Deleted]  
Osazee Asikhemhen:Hello Friends. I'm a freelancer. I just descovered that a purchase of an indicator worth $750 was made on my account. I didn't make the purchase. Please I need help. I've worked this money for over 6 months. Please help

As far as I know, if you have not activated the product, you can cancel it and request a refund within 7 days.

See if you can do that from the web interface itself, and if not contact the service desk — Contacts and requests

Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 
The message states that I activated the purchased. I've never seen this indicator before now. Please I really need help 
[Deleted]  
Osazee Asikhemhen #: The message states that I activated the purchased. I've never seen this indicator before now. Please I really need help 
Contact the Service Desk. We as normal users can do nothing for you.
Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 
Osazee Asikhemhen #:
The message states that I activated the purchased. I've never seen this indicator before now. Please I really need help 

Do you see this purchase here in your profile (with 1 activation which was already used)?
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/45266274/market

Write to the service desk. Because we on the forum can not help in this situation sorry.

 


This is what I see in my account

 
Osazee Asikhemhen #:


This is what I see in my account

It is indicated that your username/you made this purchase and activated this product in Metatrader (under your username and your forum password).
So, if you are against this information - write to the service desk.
 

it is very strange since the product cannot be bought

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