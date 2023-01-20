Unknown Purchase
Files:
I didn't make this purchase. I just came online to see it.
Please Help
Osazee Asikhemhen:Hello Friends. I'm a freelancer. I just descovered that a purchase of an indicator worth $750 was made on my account. I didn't make the purchase. Please I need help. I've worked this money for over 6 months. Please help
As far as I know, if you have not activated the product, you can cancel it and request a refund within 7 days.
See if you can do that from the web interface itself, and if not contact the service desk — Contacts and requests
Contact Us
- www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
The message states that I activated the purchased. I've never seen this indicator before now. Please I really need help
Osazee Asikhemhen #: The message states that I activated the purchased. I've never seen this indicator before now. Please I really need helpContact the Service Desk. We as normal users can do nothing for you.
Contact Us
- www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
Osazee Asikhemhen #:
The message states that I activated the purchased. I've never seen this indicator before now. Please I really need help
The message states that I activated the purchased. I've never seen this indicator before now. Please I really need help
Do you see this purchase here in your profile (with 1 activation which was already used)?
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/45266274/market
Write to the service desk. Because we on the forum can not help in this situation sorry.
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Hello Friends
I'm a freelancer. I just descovered that a purchase of an indicator worth $750 was made on my account. I didn't make the purchase. Please I need help. I've worked this money for over 6 months. Please help