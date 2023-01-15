Seller Status Declined without any reason

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I have upload all the necessary documents required for seller status approval but my application has been automatically declined with no reason. Please advise me the reason so that if there is anything pending on my side can provided. Regards

[Deleted]  
Rizwan Azam: I have upload all the necessary documents required for seller status approval but my application has been automatically declined with no reason. Please advise me the reason so that if there is anything pending on my side can provided. Regards

Unfortunately MetaQuotes does not offer a reason.

Search the forum for other threads and posts from other users that had the same experience, and maybe you will find a possible reason.

Then you can retry at a much later date.

 
If they cannot give reasons than how one can correct himself and resubmit his application. I mean this can be beneficial for both of MetaQuotes and seller.
[Deleted]  
Rizwan Azam #: If they cannot give reasons than how one can correct himself and resubmit his application. I mean this can be beneficial for both of MetaQuotes and seller.

Unfortunately, MetaQuotes has a history of being very "illogical" at times. We as users can do nothing about it.

So, take some time to read the various threads similar to yours and see if you can figure out what the problem might have been.

 

Try to see if you have complied with everything

 

Thank you for sharing the above criteria.

As per my understanding I provide the correct data to MetaQutes.

Right now I have no other option but to wait for at-least 10 days as advised by you. 

[Deleted]  
Rizwan Azam #: Right now I have no other option but to wait for at-least 10 days as advised by you. 

And in those 10 days study the many related threads on the forum and see if you can understand the possible reasons.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

And in those 10 days study the many related threads on the forum and see if you can understand the possible reasons.

ok sir
 
Rizwan Azam #:
ok sir
Also… try to contacting them …
It happened to me the same, but after I explained  to them , they approved … try 
 
Daniel Cioca #:
Also… try to contacting them …
It happened to me the same, but after I explained  to them , they approved … try 
to whom you explained? I have no email address to explain MetaQuote.
[Deleted]  
Rizwan Azam #: to whom you explained? I have no email address to explain MetaQuote.
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