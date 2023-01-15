Seller Status Declined without any reason
Rizwan Azam: I have upload all the necessary documents required for seller status approval but my application has been automatically declined with no reason. Please advise me the reason so that if there is anything pending on my side can provided. Regards
Unfortunately MetaQuotes does not offer a reason.
Search the forum for other threads and posts from other users that had the same experience, and maybe you will find a possible reason.
Then you can retry at a much later date.
If they cannot give reasons than how one can correct himself and resubmit his application. I mean this can be beneficial for both of MetaQuotes and seller.
Rizwan Azam #: If they cannot give reasons than how one can correct himself and resubmit his application. I mean this can be beneficial for both of MetaQuotes and seller.
Unfortunately, MetaQuotes has a history of being very "illogical" at times. We as users can do nothing about it.
So, take some time to read the various threads similar to yours and see if you can figure out what the problem might have been.
Thank you for sharing the above criteria.
As per my understanding I provide the correct data to MetaQutes.
Right now I have no other option but to wait for at-least 10 days as advised by you.
Rizwan Azam #: to whom you explained? I have no email address to explain MetaQuote.To the Service Desk — Contacts and requests (link can be found at the bottom of the page in the footer section).
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I have upload all the necessary documents required for seller status approval but my application has been automatically declined with no reason. Please advise me the reason so that if there is anything pending on my side can provided. Regards