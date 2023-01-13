Cant see text in separate window
chinaski:
Hello community,
want to show text in a separate window of an indicator:
No compilation error and also not text shown.
Whats wrong?
Thank you
Hello .
Use OBJ_LABEL , this is the text for use with screen coordinates while OBJ_TEXT is text for use with time and price coordinates
Delete objects on DeInit
And add ChartRedraw() if on MT5
#property indicator_separate_window int OnInit() { int chart_id=0; int sub_window=1; string name="my_test"; ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_LABEL,sub_window,0,0.0); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,20); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,20); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,20); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrWhite); ObjectSetString(chart_id, name,OBJPROP_FONT,"Calibri"); ObjectSetString(chart_id, name,OBJPROP_TEXT,"test text"); ChartRedraw(); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll(ChartID(),"my_test"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return(rates_total); }
Lorentzos Roussos #:
Hello .
Use OBJ_LABEL , this is the text for use with screen coordinates while OBJ_TEXT is text for use with time and price coordinates
Delete objects on DeInit
And add ChartRedraw() if on MT5
Hello Lorentzos,
thank you for answer. That works for me.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello community,
want to show text in a separate window of an indicator:
No compilation error and also not text shown.
Whats wrong?
Thank you