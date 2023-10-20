MT4 IOS APP is trying to force me to update. - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Start the MT5 mobile app and take a screenshot of the journal (Settings → Journal), and post the part that shows the build information. Like this ... but remember to wipe your ID number.
It is currently working on mine. Maybe it is problem with the individual iOS Settings on your end.