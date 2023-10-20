MT4 IOS APP is trying to force me to update. - page 2

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@Captain #: I have MT5 for iOS on build 5.0.3441  (seems much newer than 3400, , and I received this prompt to update last night. as a troubleshooting step, I updated to iOS 16.2, did not help out. Any ideas?

Start the MT5 mobile app and take a screenshot of the journal (Settings → Journal), and post the part that shows the build information. Like this ... but remember to wipe your ID number.


 
Anyone else's iOS MT4 app stop sending push notifications? All the settings check out, same as they have been for years. I see the notifications in "Chat and Messages" but no friendly pop up reminder. 
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Conor Dailey #: Anyone else's iOS MT4 app stop sending push notifications? All the settings check out, same as they have been for years. I see the notifications in "Chat and Messages" but no friendly pop up reminder. 
It is currently working on mine. Maybe it is problem with the individual iOS Settings on your end.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
It is currently working on mine. Maybe it is problem with the individual iOS Settings on your end.
I’ll check them again. At least now I know it’s just me haha Thanks 
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