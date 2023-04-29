EnumToString and turning values to string in a template class - page 3
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Thanks!
But, I prefer that format:
Thanks!
But, I prefer that format:
Nice , why USHORT_MAX+1000 though ?
The max value i caught was
2097152
edit i turned the enum grabber to this ,it is useless but it goes through the possible values so the loop is smaller :
Also , if you came to this thread for the solution and you are wondering what on earth are these codes , they are not relevant to the solution
The solutions are these :
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/439668/page2#comment_44348770
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/439668/page2#comment_44349656
Nice , why USHORT_MAX+1000 though ?
The max value i caught was
2097152
These , and excluding ENUM_GEMM and some ENUM_DX_FORMAT which are probably above it
These , and excluding ENUM_GEMM and some ENUM_DX_FORMAT which are probably above it
Hello Lorentzos,
I just tested your scriipt/expert to gather all defined ENUMS instead of scraping them from the docs....
And instantly I found the enum ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE was not in the list.
Does the script want to produce a full list of all defined enumerations? Or did I misunderstand the intent?