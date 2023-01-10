The chart won't open.
kingstarr: I deleted and reinstalled the program after the problem,
Did you Remove the «DataFolder» (where the problem exists) and then reinstall?
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Hello. I have a problem using mt4.
The message like the picture appears and the chart doesn't open at all. No EA is available.
I deleted and reinstalled the program after the problem, but the problem still hasn't been fixed. How do we solve this?