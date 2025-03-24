Experts: XP Forex Trade Manager MT4

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XP Forex Trade Manager MT4:

Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager can control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Profit from brokers. It’s a strategy for management of opened manual trades (opened on all symbols or only current chart’s symbol) by: - setting Stop Loss and/or Take Profit for the trades in pips - Trailing Stop function which trail SL by the price - Break Even which move SL to BE on chosen distance SL/TP can be managed by the broker (standard way) or in stealth mode – hidden from the broker.

XP Forex Trade Manager MT4

Author: Marzena Maria Szmit

 
i can't test this system. Because it is not working. 
 
Atakan Baykal #:
i can't test this system. Because it is not working. 

You can't test it in the tester because it's a Manager, a tool that helps you in managing your positions.

Have a nice weekend👍📊

 
Atakan Baykal #:
i can't test this system. Because it is not working. 
you have the code … stick some orders in there to see if this manager is managing as you like … 
 
Marzena Maria Szmit #:

You can't test it in the tester because it's a Manager, a tool that helps you in managing your positions.

Have a nice weekend👍📊

Will this pip calculation work for any pair? Indices , everything? 
 
Seems like it is broken, it is not setting SL and TP for new trades and is showing some weird values in Profit pips and Prift currency labels.
 
SZymon Bajer #: Seems like it is broken, it is not setting SL and TP for new trades and is showing some weird values in Profit pips and Prift currency labels.

Hi

XP Forex Manager has been working fine for several years and is used by hundreds of MQL5 clients.

Information about how the Manager works: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/42178

I think you need to compile after downloading the source file.

Have a nice day👍📊

Post edited by moderator. Discussions, recommendations or suggestions for products are not allowed on the forum.

 

Could be REALLY nice. But actually it is working sometimes and adding SLs and sometimes it doesn´t.

I think the problem is, when my EA adds another trade to the portfolio and thus modifies the TP of the trades, then it deletes the SLsses and the Manager EA doesn´t add the SL a second time.

Maybe you could improve this?

Highly appreciated, thank you

 
Hello, this EA was fantastic until today. It seems to execute properly on demo account now but hardly on the live account. I dont know why. Broker tells me they have no control over the EA and do no restrict its usage. I have been told to contact its creator. I ma devastated and very frustrated as it made life so simple
 
Hi

We’ve added the new file, made updates, and also new features:

- Improvements
- Trailing and Breakeven functions work separately
- Additional feature for checking positions
- Reduced the number of notifications that appear

Have a nice day👍📊
 

Hi

Description of functions and their operation:

BEActivation: determines the profit threshold, in points, at which the Break Even function will activate and adjust the stop loss to the break-even level. For example, if BEActivation is set to 20 pips, the Break Even function will activate when the trade reaches a profit of 20 points, securing the position at a risk-free level.

BELevel: specifies the precise level, in points from the entry price, to which the stop loss (SL) will be moved once the BreakEven is activated. For instance, if BELevel is setpoints, the SL will be adjusted to a position 2 points above the entry price, locking in a small profit.

TSStart: This parameter defines the distance in points from the entry point (the order's opening price) at which the Trailing Stop will be activated. For example, if you set TSStart to 20 points, your Trailing Stop will be activated when the profit on the position reaches at least 20 points.

TSistance: determines how many points from current price (Ask or Bid) the Trailing Stop adjust SL price each time the market moves in the direction favorable to the trade. If TSDistance is set to 10 points, the Trailing Stop will trail SL 10 points from the current price.

TSStep: determines how often, in points, the Trailing Stop will be adjusted in the direction of profit. For instance, if you set the TS Step to 5 points, your stop loss (SL) will only be adjusted to a new level if the price moves at least 5 points beyond the current SL.

TSendBE: if this parameter is active, the maximum level to which the SL can be moved is defined by the BELevel (SL will be blocked on this level even if the price still goes in profit). 

Tips:

Onlycurrentpair is a function that only supports the pair on which XP Manager is running. If you want Manager to support other pairs, set it to false.

The lines displayed in StealthMOde are removed only when the trades are closed by those lines (sl or tp). If the trades is closed by any other method (manually or by other EAs), the lines wont' be deactivated then. You can always remove the objects by deleting them from the objects list of the chart (open the list of objects, show all objects by pressing "List all" and remove old lines).

Have a nice day👍📊

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