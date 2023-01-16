Indicators: EASY TREND
How to get a display as shown in the most upper picture, seen on page https://www.mql5.com/en/code/42134?
I got the most lower picture, but thats not so nice. I would like to get the picture seen here above.
Another matter: would it be possible to have one file of source code? Three new indicators in the indicator display is confusing if only one of them shall be used.
EASY TREND
- www.mql5.com
An indicator to see very easily the trend in a maxminband channel. (You need use Heiken Ashi to see the graph or change the parameter ti put the graph in front of the indicators)
hi, the same problem, loading indicators on folder but mt4 doen't load the first picture
thanks
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EASY TREND:
An indicator to see very easily the trend in a maxminband channel. (You need use Heiken Ashi to see the graph or change the parameter ti put the graph in front of the indicators)
Author: Salah Hachani