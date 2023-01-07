Questions about MA，please help。
The value of MA14 is obviously much higher than that of atr14, but why does the line of MA14 in the figure penetrate above atr14?
The window is accomodating the ma , you cannot trust that display .
What you can do is get the atr14 and plot 2 lines on the chart above and below the price (open/high/low/close/median/typical) +- atr14 and when the ma penetrates those lines you can trust that reading
thanks a lot.
But I see that a strategy is judged by comparing the relationship between the two in the sub picture.
If the strategy places an ma14 on the atr14 then it can be valid . (the moving average of 14 periods OF the atr of 14 periods)
If the strategy places an ma14 based on the chart price on the subwindow its wrong .
Maybe the strategy author means the ma14 of the atr14 .
Try this :
(the picture means : create moving average of previous indicator on dropped window . Previous indicator = atr14)
I doubt the author means the ma14 of the chart price vs the atr14 on the subwindow . If they mean the above its okay
如果策略将 ma14 放在 atr14 上，那么它可以是有效的。（14 个周期的 ATR 的 14 个周期的移动平均线）
如果策略在子窗口上根据图表价格放置 ma14，则其错误。
也许策略作者的意思是 atr14 的 ma14 .
Try this :
(the picture means : create moving average of previous indicator on dropped window . Previous indicator = atr14)
我怀疑作者的意思是图表价格的 ma14 与子窗口上的 atr14 .如果他们的意思是上述，那没关系
They are being displayed at different scales.
If they both were displayed at the MA scale, the ATR would be a flat line at the bottom.
If they both were displayed at the ATR scale, the MA would be off screen.
The cross is meaningless.
using iMa and iRSI - Trading Tools - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum #1.1 (2020)
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