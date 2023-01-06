About getting "Open Interests" and "Deal Volumes" from broker

New comment
 

Hi friends and admins,

I want to get Open Interest and Deal Volumes data from broker.  I am not good coder and need help. I found the codebase but couldnt add to EA

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/csymbolinfo

My EA starts when new bar comes at 09.30 AM. I want to start trade online high volume or interest count at that pair.

For example if Deal Volume > 10.000 then start trade or Open Interest > 200.000   

My code at the attach.

Thank you.

PS: Actually MT4 referance is better then MT5 because there were lot of sample for getting data. I am not mad about MT5 because it cant compare with MT4 size and ability etc. MT5 is best. I hope Metatrader stuff are working on it. 



Documentation on MQL5: Standard Library / Trade Classes / CSymbolInfo
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Library / Trade Classes / CSymbolInfo
  • www.mql5.com
CSymbolInfo - Trade Classes - Standard Library - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
New comment