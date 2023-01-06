About getting "Open Interests" and "Deal Volumes" from broker
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi friends and admins,
I want to get Open Interest and Deal Volumes data from broker. I am not good coder and need help. I found the codebase but couldnt add to EA
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/csymbolinfo
My EA starts when new bar comes at 09.30 AM. I want to start trade online high volume or interest count at that pair.
For example if Deal Volume > 10.000 then start trade or Open Interest > 200.000
My code at the attach.
Thank you.
PS: Actually MT4 referance is better then MT5 because there were lot of sample for getting data. I am not mad about MT5 because it cant compare with MT4 size and ability etc. MT5 is best. I hope Metatrader stuff are working on it.