Help me debug this and make it operational - page 2
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Anyway, it is no longer important to try compile it anyway because, as I stated you are using MQL4 trade functions.
You will have to totally rewrite that part to only use MQL5 trade functions, not MQL4. You will have to do some extra research to learning how to code that because it is very different.
So you cant debug it is what you are saying
If it can't be compiled, then obviously it cannot be debugged. It must first be valid code, for it to be compiled.