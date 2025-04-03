Help me debug this and make it operational - page 2

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New compile log



[Deleted]  
Why do people never do as requested?
  • I initially asked to edit your original post and not create a new one, yet you created a new one.
  • I then requested for the original file to be attached instead, so that the line numbers would match with the compile log, yet instead you decided to paste code.

Anyway, it is no longer important to try compile it anyway because, as I stated you are using MQL4 trade functions.

You will have to totally rewrite that part to only use MQL5 trade functions, not MQL4. You will have to do some extra research to learning how to code that because it is very different.

Documentation on MQL5: Trade Functions
Documentation on MQL5: Trade Functions
  • www.mql5.com
Trade Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

So you cant debug it is what you are saying

[Deleted]  
ALEX CHRISTOPHER SOTO #: So you cant debug it is what you are saying

If it can't be compiled, then obviously it cannot be debugged. It must first be valid code, for it to be compiled.

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