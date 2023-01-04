Hide Chart Area Completely?
Can you set the display position of it?
If you can, just throw it off the screen.
If not, you have to modify the source code.
I don’t think it’s possible – but you can modify the scanner to be displayed on the main chart – this way you won’t need a separate window.
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Hi, is there a way to hide the entire chart area? I turned it black background, no lines etc.
But what I want to look at it an indicator which exists in the 1st indicator graph. not the main chart. It is called "On Board" it just shows the totals of the open positions. So stats.
You can see what I mean here, there is this chart area at the top - is there any way to hide it?