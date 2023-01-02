Question about deleting objects
This solves my current problem:
int ObjectsDeleteAll( long chart_id, // chart ID const string prefix, // prefix in object name int sub_window=EMPTY, // window index int object_type=EMPTY // object type );
But still want to know how to get object names of another chart
Vladislav Boyko #:
This solves my current problem:
But still want to know how to get object names of another chart
The ObjectName works too , consult this example :
long chart=ChartFirst(); string msg=""; while(chart>-1){ int objects_in_chart=ObjectsTotal(chart,0); for(int i=0;i<objects_in_chart;i++){ msg+=IntegerToString(chart)+"::"+ObjectName(chart,i,0)+"\n"; } chart=ChartNext(chart); } Comment(msg);
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I want to delete objects whose name contains the specified substring.
When working with my own chart, I use this with no problems:
But I need to do the same for objects from another chart.
I can get the number of objects on another chart:
But how can I find out their names?