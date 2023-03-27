Indicators: Time Segmented Volume (TSV)

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Time Segmented Volume (TSV):

Based on the original “Time Segmented Volume (TSV)” developed by Worden Brothers, Inc.

Time Segmented Volume (TSV)

Author: Fernando Carreiro

 

Very impressive Fernando, well done!

Was wondering why the if and else coding ... and then I realised that you have written this for both MQL4 as well as MQL5. Love your work!

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@Rob Hayne #: Very impressive Fernando, well done! Was wondering why the if and else coding ... and then I realised that you have written this for both MQL4 as well as MQL5. Love your work!
Thank you and you are welcome! I have carried out a minor update to the code.
 
Job well done! The indicator works great. Thanks for your contribution.
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