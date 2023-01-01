can not see auto trade symbol on Metatrader 4
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25
I had similar problem and solve it this way :
- Terminal started.
- File menu->Open Data Folder
- Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
- Close the MT5 terminal.
- Delete the file Terminal.ini
- Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).
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Hi,
I can't find the symbol of autotrade on my Meta4
Please can you help me how to find that it was showing but now not showing.
Thanks