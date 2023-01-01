can not see auto trade symbol on Metatrader 4

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Hi,

I can't find the symbol of autotrade on my Meta4

Please can you help me how to find that it was showing but now not showing.

Thanks

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT5 view settings

Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25

I had similar problem and solve it this way :

  1. Terminal started. 
  2. File menu->Open Data Folder
  3. Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
  4. Close the MT5 terminal.
  5. Delete the file Terminal.ini
  6. Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).

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