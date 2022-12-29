Unknown Identifier in Debugger

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Good morning,


I got an error while running my EA and thus I tried to debug the error. The error "division by zero" makes sense since one variable which is used as the divider is 0. However, for the defined variables "total_PI", "trend_PI" and "Runtime_Days" and others the debugger shows "Unknown identifier". The variables are defined above and if I print them in the Journal I do get values? Haven't yet seen such a behaviour or maybe I currently don't see the forest for the trees...


Unknown Identifier

Journal

 
Try to declare these variable outside this scope e.g. right after HistorySelect(). It won't explain it but may work.
 
Thank you Carl. I fixed the division by zero and the code works again. I mean, since the print of the values was correct I presume it's something wrong with the debugger and thus I left the definition of the vars as is...
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