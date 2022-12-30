Signals on Mql5
I created my signal on mql5 and it has been publicly accepted. But I can't find my signal in mql5's signal market search. My signal is "<Deleted>" . Help me
You have not registered as a seller yet.
You have not registered as a seller yet.
I have successfully confirmed. What should I do next to provide my signal?
- How to Become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 - the article
- Rules of Using the Signals Service
- MetaTrader 5 Help → Trading Signals and Copy Trading → How to Become a Signal Provider
- MetaTrader 4 Help → Signals → Signal Providers
- www.mql5.com
- How to Become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 - the article
- Rules of Using the Signals Service
- MetaTrader 5 Help → Trading Signals and Copy Trading → How to Become a Signal Provider
- MetaTrader 4 Help → Signals → Signal Providers
Yes, you should read everything related (start with my information above).
Example (it is about the Rules):
more:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4/MT5 signal tab or search. Be patient.
Where can I change the leverage and display parameters of my signal account? Guide me
change the leverage?
I think - it is related to the broker (I never changed the leverage on trading accounts so you can ask your broker about it).
I changed my broker's leverage. I want my signals account to update that new leverage.
hide orders?
I do not think it is possible.
Because the stats for the signal is taken from the account history of your Metatrader.
But some orders are hidden anyway:
As to the leverage so as far as I know - some stats (and may be the leverage too) are updated once in a day.
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