Signals on Mql5

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I created my signal on mql5 and it has been publicly accepted.  But I can't find my signal in mql5's signal market search.  My signal is "<Deleted>" .  Help me
 
Quoc Huy:
I created my signal on mql5 and it has been publicly accepted.  But I can't find my signal in mql5's signal market search.  My signal is "<Deleted>" .  Help me

You have not registered as a seller yet.

 
Keith Watford #:

You have not registered as a seller yet.

I have successfully confirmed.  What should I do next to provide my signal?
 
Quoc Huy Bui #:
I have successfully confirmed.  What should I do next to provide my signal?
How to Become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
How to Become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
Do you want to offer your trading signals and make profit? Register on MQL5.com website as a Seller and specify your trading account to offer your signals to traders.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Yes, you should read everything related (start with my information above).
Example (it is about the Rules):

more:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Cant be copied

Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44

New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4/MT5 signal tab or search. Be patient.




 

Where can I change the leverage and display parameters of my signal account? Guide me

 
Quoc Huy Bui #:

Where can I change the leverage and display parameters of my signal account? Guide me

change the leverage?
I think - it is related to the broker (I never changed the leverage on trading accounts so you can ask your broker about it).
 
Sergey Golubev #:
change the leverage?
I think - it is related to the broker (I never changed the leverage on trading accounts so you can ask your broker about it).
I changed my broker's leverage.  I want my signals account to update that new leverage. 
I want to hide active orders and signal account's order history.  What can I do ?
 
Quoc Huy Bui #:
I changed my broker's leverage.  I want my signals account to update that new leverage. 
I want to hide active orders and signal account's order history.  What can I do ?

hide orders?
I do not think it is possible.
Because the stats for the signal is taken from the account history of your Metatrader.
But some orders are hidden anyway:

As to the leverage so as far as I know - some stats (and may be the leverage too) are updated once in a day.

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