Indicators: RSI Scanner
Automated-Trading:
Author: Conor Dailey
There was a bug. It has been fixed. Sorry.
Is there an MT5 version of this?
please and thank you
Hey. May you please offer any help on how to get the RSI Scanner alerts onto my mobile MT4?
@smalumbete #: Hey. May you please offer any help on how to get the RSI Scanner alerts onto my mobile MT4?Not possible! The mobile app does not support custom indicators nor any type of MQL program.
@smalumbete You can receive mobile notifications by either setting the indicator on VPS or keeping your laptop/computer running at home and then setting 'UseNotification' to True in the indicator. Go to MT4 Options > Notifications > Enable Push Notification and add the MetaQuoteID, which is available on your mobile phone's MT4 app Messages tab. Now, you should receive notifications. You can also search for 'How to Send MT4 Indicator Alerts to Your Mobile Phone' on YouTube.
Not work LTF (M1)
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RSI Scanner:
Simple indicator that will scan thru the symbols in the MarketWatch window to alert you if price is overbought or oversold based on RSI.
Author: Conor Dailey