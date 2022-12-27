Help: MT5 can not update data
Many markets are closed because of the Christmas holiday.
There is a holiday in some countries:
You can try USD/JPY because this chart should be moved now (and it was news event for JPY today).
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Throughout the day my MT5 has no data updates.