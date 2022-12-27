Help: MT5 can not update data

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Throughout the day my MT5 has no data updates. 

 
Many markets are closed because of the Christmas holiday.
 

There is a holiday in some countries:

 
You can try USD/JPY because this chart should be moved now (and it was news event for JPY today).
 
Sergey Golubev #:
You can try USD/JPY because this chart should be moved now (and it was news event for JPY today).

USDJPY also not updated!

 
Nguyen Van Luong #:

USDJPY also not updated!

Seems, your broker is having the holiday for all the pairs.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Seems, your broker is having the holiday for all the pairs.

Exactly! Data is available today. Thank you for helping me!

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