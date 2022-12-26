Help: Get data from web by using WebRequest()
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I want to get data from https://api.investing.com/api/financialdata/41064/historical/chart/?interval=PT1M&pointscount=120 using function:
I also added https://api.investing.com to 'Tools\Options\Expert Advisors\Allow WebRequest for listed URL' but can not get data.
Error 403 - "Downloading 'https://api.investing.com/api/financialdata/41064/historical/chart/?interval=PT1M&pointscount=120' failed, error code 403"
With other links I get normal data.
Please guide me to solve this problem.
Thank you!