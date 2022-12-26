Help: Get data from web by using WebRequest()

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I want to get data from https://api.investing.com/api/financialdata/41064/historical/chart/?interval=PT1M&amp;pointscount=120 using function:

bool GetFinancialData(string &Json)
{
   bool   Ret    = false;
   string cookie = NULL, headers;
   char   post[], result[];
   string url    = "https://api.investing.com/api/financialdata/41064/historical/chart/?interval=PT1M&amp;pointscount=120";
   
   //To enable access to the server, you should add URL "https://api.investing.com"
   //to the list of allowed URLs (Main Menu->Tools->Options, tab "Expert Advisors"): Allow WebRequest for listed URL:
   
   //Resetting the last error code
   ResetLastError();
   
   //Downloading a html page from Investing
   int res = WebRequest("GET", url, cookie, NULL, 500, post, 0, result, headers);
   if (res == -1)
   {
      Print("Error in WebRequest. Error code = ", GetLastError());
      //Perhaps the URL is not listed, display a message about the necessity to add the address
      MessageBox("Add the address '" + url + "' to the list of allowed URLs on tab 'Expert Advisors'", "Error", MB_ICONINFORMATION);
   }
   else
   {
      if (res == 200)
         Json = CharArrayToString(result);
      else
         PrintFormat("Downloading '%s' failed, error code %d",url,res);
   }
   return Ret;
}

I also added https://api.investing.com to 'Tools\Options\Expert Advisors\Allow WebRequest for listed URL' but can not get data.


Error 403 - "Downloading 'https://api.investing.com/api/financialdata/41064/historical/chart/?interval=PT1M&amp;pointscount=120' failed, error code 403"

With other links I get normal data. 

Please guide me to solve this problem.

Thank you!

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