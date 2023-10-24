Indicators: TradeMo
Will the free one be 8 /10 linear moving average as well according to the one in the screenshot with the arrow.
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TradeMo:
The trade strategy is based on 2 moving averages. To confirm the trend, it uses 2 moving averages crossing and 1 candlestick formation while the moving averages are still crossed.
Author: Justin A Larry