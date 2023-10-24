Indicators: TradeMo

New comment
 

TradeMo:

The trade strategy is based on 2 moving averages. To confirm the trend, it uses 2 moving averages crossing and 1 candlestick formation while the moving averages are still crossed.

TradeMo

Author: Justin A Larry

 
Will the free one be  8 /10 linear moving average as well according to the one in the screenshot with the arrow.
New comment