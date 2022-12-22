Buystops and sell stops returning error 4756
I do understand error 4756 means invalid stops, the buystop code is below. It works on testing and all symbols except gold. What might be the issue.
Derrick Mutange: the buystop code is below
There is no need to create pending orders in code.
- The pending has the slight advantage, A) you are closer to the top of the queue (filled quicker), B) there's no round trip network delay (filled quicker.)
Don't worry about it unless you're scalping M1 or trading news.
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Humans can't watch the screen 24/7, so they use pending orders; EAs can, so no need for pending orders, have it wait until the market reaches the trigger price and just open an order.
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