Please add "Yesterday" to Custom Period History in MT5
silvaim1: Is it possible to add "Yesterday" option to Toolbox > History > Custom Period in MT5?Yesterday is not a period, it is a time. It is one bar (index 1) on the daily chart, and up to 1440 bars on the minute chart.
@William Roeder #: Yesterday is not a period, it is a time. It is one bar (index 1) on the daily chart, and up to 1440 bars on the minute chart.
The OP is referring to the time filer applied to the trade history, not to charts ...
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Hello.
Is it possible to add "Yesterday" option to Toolbox > History > Custom Period in MT5?
That would help a lot and save me and other people a lot of time.
Thanks in advance.
Leonardo Silva