MQL5 Signals Not Available - "Greyed Out"
Theorecally speaking - it may be for the several reasons.
I even tried to subscribe to a signal using another broker account and then moved it to my OspreyFX account, but when you go to TOOLS -> OPTIONS --> SIGNALS, there is nothing there.
If you can subscribe to the signal using same MT5 instance from the other broker (an other trading account) but can not from your broker so it is the broker's issue.
You can try to re-install MT5: for example - delete MT5 which you downloaded from your broker and install the "clean" MT5 from "Download MetaTrader 5" link from the bottom of this page. After that - connect MT5 to MetaQuotes-Demo account to update MT5 to the latest build.
And if you (after re-install) can see the Signals in MT5 connected to MetaQuotes-Demo account but not in MT5 connected to your broker so it is the broker's issue sorry.
Theorecally speaking - it may be for the several reasons.
If you can subscribe to the signal using same MT5 instance from the other broker (an other trading account) but can not from your broker so it is the broker's issue.
You can try to re-install MT5: for example - delete MT5 which you downloaded from your broker and install the "clean" MT5 from "Download MetaTrader 5" link from the bottom of this page. After that - connect MT5 to MetaQuotes-Demo account to update MT5 to the latest build.
And if you (after re-install) can see the Signals in MT5 connected to MetaQuotes-Demo account but not in MT5 connected to your broker so it is the broker's issue sorry.
And some technical data (to analyze) you can get directly from Metatrader.
Example with my case.
I sucessfully filled Community tab of Metatrader, and it is my proof:
About my Windows version ... because MT5 does not work with old Windows versions and with Windows with 32-bit.
I go to MT5 journal (because MT5 is checking it):
--------------------
Because if I have some issue with MT5 so the forum users may asked me about Community tab of MT5 folling and about my Windows version, and about 64-bit Windows or 32-bit Windows so I will make those two screenshots as the technical proofs (technical replies).
did your problem fixed? i have same issue
Signals are not available for demo accounts anymore.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Normally when logged into a MT5 account in Metatrader 5, you can go to Tools --> MQL5 Signals to view signals just as you can do on the MQL5.com website.
I have used this option for a couple of brokers (Coinexx and Hankotrade) but when I try it with my OspreyFX account, the MQL5 signals option is "greyed out" and not selectable.
I am logged into the MQL5 community in my terminal.
I have tried it using Osprey's MT5 terminak and by using MT5 straight from metaquotes.
I did some research and from what I am seeing this is broker specific and would happen if a broker does not support signals.
I can use other signals fine with my OspreyFX account, and when using MT4 even MQL5 signals works as I currently am subscribed to one using MT4.
I contacted OspreyFX and after going back and forth via email, they say there is nothing disabled or anything on their end that would be causing this.
I even tried to subscribe to a signal using another broker account and then moved it to my OspreyFX account, but when you go to TOOLS -> OPTIONS --> SIGNALS, there is nothing there. You can't make any changes so the signal never works since you can't click to activate it.
Again, works fine for MT4 but just does not work for MT5.
See pictures below.
What else would cause this, am I missing something? What else should I check?