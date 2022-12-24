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I have already corrected the code, from what I understand, it is not possible to center the data in the "EDIT" box, is that correct?
Thanks a lot.
and Happy Holidays
I have already corrected the code, from what I understand, it is not possible to center the data in the "EDIT" box, is that correct?
Thanks a lot.
and Happy Holidays
No unfortunately it cannot be centered .
Happy holidays too
I have already corrected the code, from what I understand, it is not possible to center the data in the "EDIT" box, is that correct?
Yes, it is possible
Yes, it is possible
They fixed it ? Awesome , thank you KeithI assume we can align text right or left in buttons now too
Yes, it is possible