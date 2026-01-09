Create price for Horizontal line on price scale in MQL5 for MT5
Hi How can I create price for Horizontal line, like original Horizontal line in meta trader, in MQL5 for MT5?
sirous88:https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/134003#comment_3408636
Hi How can I create price for Horizontal line, like original Horizontal line in meta trader, in MQL5 for MT5?
Hi How can I create price for Horizontal line, like original Horizontal line in meta trader, in MQL5 for MT5?
sirous88:
Hi How can I create price for Horizontal line, like original Horizontal line in meta trader, in MQL5 for MT5?
Hi How can I create price for Horizontal line, like original Horizontal line in meta trader, in MQL5 for MT5?
Hello .
If you mean the price on the price scale (case1) there is this command
ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"line_name",OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,true);
If you mean a price label on the chart (case2) consult this small code :
#property version "1.00" int OnInit() { ObjectsDeleteAll(ChartID(),"TESTS_"); //create a line color line_color=clrRed; ObjectCreate(ChartID(),"TESTS_LINE_A",OBJ_HLINE,0,0,iClose(_Symbol,_Period,1)); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"TETS_LINE_A",OBJPROP_COLOR,line_color); //if you want case 1 ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"TESTS_LINE_A",OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,true); //if you want case 2 add_price_text_to_line(ChartID(),"TESTS_LINE_A",ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER,iTime(_Symbol,_Period,1),line_color,20,NULL); /* Anchor options ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ANCHOR_LEFT ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ANCHOR_LOWER ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER ANCHOR_RIGHT ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER ANCHOR_UPPER ANCHOR_CENTER */ return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } /* pass the line name first - which you have created before */ void add_price_text_to_line(long chart_id,//which chart id string line_name,//the name of the hline ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor,//anchor of the text ,or positioning around the display point datetime price_label_time,//the position of the price label in the x axis (time) color price_label_color, int price_label_fontsize, string price_label_text){//NULL for just price //first get the price line ResetLastError();//reset the last error before this command so you know if it fails double price=ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,line_name,OBJPROP_PRICE,0); //if there are no errors //which means if the line exists if(GetLastError()==0) { //now you have the price and the time so you create the text of the price //give it a handy name string name=line_name+"_PRICE_LABEL"; ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_TEXT,0,price_label_time,price); //and adjust it ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,price_label_color); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,price_label_fontsize); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor); //final property , if the label text sent is not empty set it as the label text if(price_label_text!=NULL&&StringLen(price_label_text)>0) { ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,price_label_text); }//otherwise just place the price in else{ ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,DoubleToString(price,_Digits)); } ChartRedraw(chart_id); }else{ Print("Line "+line_name+" Does not exist "); } }
I tried case 1 as that's what i'm looking to find. It seems i didn't do it correctly because it didn't work.
After i pasted the code, i compiled it and hit run then went into the chart to see if it works but it didn't.
How should i go about it?
Files:
price_points_.png 28 kb
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