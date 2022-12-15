My strategy tester is not working

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hey guys, my strategy tester on mt4 is not working, when i put the correct inputs it opens the graph but immediatly stops. the EA has worked before on mt4 but i changed the account and now it doesnt work. How can i solve this?
 

Try changing the data center.



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Try changing the data center.



Sorry but i cant find the server... where do i change it?

 
Raymundo Murra #:

Sorry but i cant find the server... where do i change it?

Bottom right corner of the terminal.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Bottom right corner of the terminal.

thank you, but it didnt work, tried all the servers. is there another solution?

 
Raymundo Murra #:

thank you, but it didnt work, tried all the servers. is there another solution?

Try with another trading account or terminal.

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