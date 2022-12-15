My strategy tester is not working
hey guys, my strategy tester on mt4 is not working, when i put the correct inputs it opens the graph but immediatly stops. the EA has worked before on mt4 but i changed the account and now it doesnt work. How can i solve this?
- MT5 strategy tester cannot get inputs for pass
- Strategy tester
- Works on the strategy tester but not on live trading
Try changing the data center.
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