How do I solve this? please help me

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2022.12.15 12:48:35.789 cannot open file 'C:\Users\gildo\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1DAFD9A7C67DC84FE37EAA1FC1E5CF75\MQL4\indicators\ZigZag.ex4' [2]
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gildo pitrelli: 2022.12.15 12:48:35.789 cannot open file 'C:\Users\gildo\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1DAFD9A7C67DC84FE37EAA1FC1E5CF75\MQL4\indicators\ZigZag.ex4' [2]

Please explain in more detail and provide context (maybe even some screenshots). We cannot read your mind nor see your computer.

 
gildo pitrelli:
2022.12.15 12:48:35.789 cannot open file 'C:\Users\gildo\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1DAFD9A7C67DC84FE37EAA1FC1E5CF75\MQL4\indicators\ZigZag.ex4' [2]

Are you trying to resource it or is this on the tester (or even on a live chart) ? 

And where is the ZigZag file placed , i think they stopped including it by default , if im not mistaken  

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Please explain in more detail and provide context (maybe even some screenshots). We cannot read your mind nor see your computer.

I have bought an indicator from this platform and tried to use it on mt4, but the indicator is not giving any signal. So I looked into expert section and find this kind of error
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Are you trying to resource it or is this on the tester (or even on a live chart) ? 

And where is the ZigZag file placed , i think they stopped including it by default , if im not mistaken 

I have bought this indicator and put it on a live chart, but it is not giving any signal. I don't have any zigzag.ex4 file in my indicator folder, I thought the indicator had to work just by opening it on a chart.

 
gildo pitrelli #:

I have bought this indicator and put it on a live chart, but it is not giving any signal. I don't have any zigzag.ex4 file in my indicator folder, I thought the indicator had to work just by opening it on a chart.

I see , yeah its not in by default anymore .

Download this code and compile it , place it in indicators https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7796

That should do it . 

  • Download the file 
  • In Mt4 click File > OpenDataFolder
  • Go to MQL4\Indicators
  • Paste the file in there 
  • Click on the editor button on your MT4 (the book)
  • Go to Indicators
  • Select ZigZag.mq4
  • Click the Compile button
  • Verify there is a ZigZag.ex4 in Indicators
  • Enjoy Coffee
ZigZag
ZigZag
  • www.mql5.com
ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points.
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

I see , yeah its not in by default anymore .

Download this code and compile it , place it in indicators https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7796

That should do it . 

can you tell me how to compile it?

 
gildo pitrelli #:

can you tell me how to compile it?

of course , i updated the post with instructions . Let me know if it worked.

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

of course , i updated the post with instructions . Let me know if it worked.

I managed to compile it, now I'll wait to see if the indicator will work. Thank you again 
 
gildo pitrelli #:
I managed to compile it, now I'll wait to see if the indicator will work. Thank you again 

awesome 


 

 Dear members,

how can i prevent a value from increasing or decreasing in Mql5?

The problem is, i want to calculate a "Stoploss" size that wont change even after modifying the SL price 


Or 

If there is a way to access the Initial Stoploss price because apparently HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket,ORDER_SL) keep returning  0.

it will be very appreciated if this problem can be solved or if there is a work around of this problem because i have been on this for a while. Thanks in advance.

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