How do I solve this? please help me
- My MT4 can not load EAs and Indictaor.
- Cannot Open File - iCustom Error
- EA not running
Please explain in more detail and provide context (maybe even some screenshots). We cannot read your mind nor see your computer.
2022.12.15 12:48:35.789 cannot open file 'C:\Users\gildo\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1DAFD9A7C67DC84FE37EAA1FC1E5CF75\MQL4\indicators\ZigZag.ex4' [2]
Are you trying to resource it or is this on the tester (or even on a live chart) ?
And where is the ZigZag file placed , i think they stopped including it by default , if im not mistaken
Please explain in more detail and provide context (maybe even some screenshots). We cannot read your mind nor see your computer.
Are you trying to resource it or is this on the tester (or even on a live chart) ?
And where is the ZigZag file placed , i think they stopped including it by default , if im not mistaken
I have bought this indicator and put it on a live chart, but it is not giving any signal. I don't have any zigzag.ex4 file in my indicator folder, I thought the indicator had to work just by opening it on a chart.
I have bought this indicator and put it on a live chart, but it is not giving any signal. I don't have any zigzag.ex4 file in my indicator folder, I thought the indicator had to work just by opening it on a chart.
I see , yeah its not in by default anymore .
Download this code and compile it , place it in indicators https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7796
That should do it .
- Download the file
- In Mt4 click File > OpenDataFolder
- Go to MQL4\Indicators
- Paste the file in there
- Click on the editor button on your MT4 (the book)
- Go to Indicators
- Select ZigZag.mq4
- Click the Compile button
- Verify there is a ZigZag.ex4 in Indicators
- Enjoy Coffee
- www.mql5.com
I see , yeah its not in by default anymore .
Download this code and compile it , place it in indicators https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7796
That should do it .
can you tell me how to compile it?
Dear members,
how can i prevent a value from increasing or decreasing in Mql5?
The problem is, i want to calculate a "Stoploss" size that wont change even after modifying the SL price
Or
If there is a way to access the Initial Stoploss price because apparently HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket,ORDER_SL) keep returning 0.
it will be very appreciated if this problem can be solved or if there is a work around of this problem because i have been on this for a while. Thanks in advance.
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