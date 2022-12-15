Set "value" text
Place the cursor on ObjectSetInteger(), press F1, read the doc., and follow the links - you can read (the reference), can't you?
This is OBJPROP_PRICE setting.
You should remember that the defined anchor point of the text object will be placed on this price (specified by OBJPROP_ANCHOR).
All options are described in the documentation (if you need anything else) https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object_property
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Properties
- www.mql5.com
Object Properties - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hello everyone, how can I set this value from the text settings?