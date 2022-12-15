Set "value" text

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hello everyone, how can I set this value from the text settings?

ObjectSetInteger(0,nome,OBJPROP_ // what do I insert?

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Place the cursor on ObjectSetInteger(), press F1, read the doc., and follow the links - you can read (the reference), can't you?
 

This is OBJPROP_PRICE setting.
You should remember that the defined anchor point of the text object will be placed on this  price (specified by OBJPROP_ANCHOR).
All options are described in the documentation (if you need anything else) https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object_property

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Object Properties - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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