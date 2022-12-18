[Bug in MT5] In the backtest, if multiple partial settlements are made in one minute, the execution report will not be displayed correctly.
Can you tell me your version of MT5? .
BONUS not showing up in the backtest report?
I tried verifying with multiple people, multiple currency pairs, and multiple brokers, but it's reproduced...
I fixed the error, but the result was the same.
It happened with my EA, so I made a test version.
Files:
test2.mq5 8 kb
jo100ss #: Can you tell me your version of MT5? BONUS not showing up in the backtest report? I tried verifying with multiple people, multiple currency pairs, and multiple brokers, but it's reproduced... I fixed the error, but the result was the same. It happened with my EA, so I made a test version.
If you say that you were able to reproduce it with others, then please provide more specific information on how you ran those tests. Here are mine (done on my broker's demo account) ...
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Trading history in visual mode is displayed correctly
But when I look at the backtest report...
Can you reproduce it in your environment?