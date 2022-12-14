why my signal not showing on mt4?

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why my signal not showing on mt4 platform and i have to search manually to find it

 i got this message

((Ready for sale

Signal is published and available for public and for subscription yes
 Available in showcase
Signals from demo accounts are not available in the website's showcase (Details)

 Available in MetaTrader terminal  yes ))

Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results 
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals

  

my signal is not new it have 5 months running so why it not shown in mt4 platform?

 
Mt4 and MT5 are not compatible. Signals and products always work only on either MT4 or MT5.
 
Free signal?

Signals in Metatrader are sorted according to the following criteria:

  • rating, and
  • the compatibility with your broker's account.

And you can use search function in Metatrader (on the top right corner) to find it:

 
Carl Schreiber #:
Mt4 and MT5 are not compatible. Signals and products always work only on either MT4 or MT5.

im using mt4 only , my signal my ea is mt4 based

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