Setting Trading Times - page 3

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JimboDiggity #:

Hi Lorentzos, finally got around to trying out your code and low and behold i again can't seem to get it to work again.. To be completely clear the exact code i am trying is below, and i am testing on EURUSD with 0.1 lot size and M1 bars as suggested. 


Would you mind trying the code yourself and seeing if it produces trades? At this point i'm starting to think there is a configuration setting wrong in my MT5 as i just cant see how it would not work.. *weep*

Hello , sure i'll pop it in real quick.

 

The lot was a char it should be a double

replaced symbol with _Symbol

replaced 0.0 price with ask price 

and , if you choose to edit instead of copy pasting , change Lot to cLot , the variable , there must be a cache thing issue in that too as the codes where identical and one was not trading.

(i assume because the tester cached the version that had the char input as a char)

Cheers

#property version   "1.00"
#include <Trade/Trade.mqh>
CTrade trade;

input double Lot=0.01;

bool isThisTimeInMyTimeWindow(datetime this_time,//the first thing you need which time is checked 
                                   int from_hours,//we are keeping it simple here 24 h format tho
                                   int from_minutes,//
                                   int to_hours,//hour to , 24 h format again
                                   int to_minutes){
  bool example_prints=false;
  if(example_prints)
    {
    Print("------");
    Print("Received Time "+TimeToString(this_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
    Print("---to be tested from ("+IntegerToString(from_hours)+":"+IntegerToString(from_minutes)+":00)");
    Print("------------------to ("+IntegerToString(to_hours)+":"+IntegerToString(to_minutes)+":00)");
    }
  int days_in_time=(int)MathFloor(((double)this_time)/86400.0);     
  if(example_prints){Print("Days in time : "+IntegerToString(days_in_time));}              
  int seconds_in_this_time=((int)this_time)-(days_in_time*86400);
  if(example_prints){Print("Left seconds in this time : "+IntegerToString(seconds_in_this_time));}
  //you turn the from into seconds too 
  int seconds_from=from_hours*3600+from_minutes*60;//easy right ?
  int seconds_to=to_hours*3600+to_minutes*60;//
  if(example_prints)
    {
    Print("Seconds From : "+IntegerToString(seconds_from));
    Print("Seconds To   : "+IntegerToString(seconds_to));
    }
   //if normal second comparison
    if(seconds_to>=seconds_from){
      if(example_prints){Print("Normal Comparison Used");}
    //just being in between is enough 
      if(seconds_in_this_time>=seconds_from&&seconds_in_this_time<=seconds_to){
      if(example_prints){Print("Valid");}
      return(true);//that part is done 
      }
    }
  //and the hard part
    else{//so if seconds_to is smaller than seconds from 
      if(example_prints){Print("Weird Comparison Used");}
    if((seconds_in_this_time>=seconds_from&&seconds_in_this_time<=86400)||(seconds_in_this_time>=0&&seconds_in_this_time<=seconds_to)){
    //so if at the end of the day portion or start of the day portion , return valid 
    if(example_prints){Print("Valid");}
    return(true);
    }}
//anything else return false . done now you just call it with the TimeLocal and see what it says
if(example_prints){Print("NOT Valid");}
return(false);
}
int OnInit()
  {
      
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{}

void OnTick()
  {        

    int    digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
    double point=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
    double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
    double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
    double SL=bid-5000*point;
    double TP=bid+5000*point; 

   bool Buy_Condition_1 = isThisTimeInMyTimeWindow(TimeCurrent(),9,30,9,45); //checks trading time
   bool Buy_Condition_2 = (PositionSelect(_Symbol) == false); //check theres no open positions
   if(Buy_Condition_1) // && Buy_Condition_2 && Buy_Condition_3)
     {
      if(Buy_Condition_2)
         {
         trade.Buy(Lot,_Symbol,ask,SL,TP,"");
         }
     }
  }
        
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

The lot was a char it should be a double

replaced symbol with _Symbol

replaced 0.0 price with ask price 

and , if you choose to edit instead of copy pasting , change Lot to cLot , the variable , there must be a cache thing issue in that too as the codes where identical and one was not trading.

(i assume because the tester cached the version that had the char input as a char)

Cheers

Ok so i deleted my last comment.. it was 100% user error at the end there because... I got it working! Praise the lord name Lorentzos. You are indeed a legend. I'd love to repay the help some day but i have a strong feeling any help i can offer wont be much help at all :)

Cheers fella!

 
JimboDiggity #:

Ok so i deleted my last comment.. it was 100% user error at the end there because... I got it working! Praise the lord name Lorentzos. You are indeed a legend. I'd love to repay the help some day but i have a strong feeling any help i can offer wont be much help at all :)

Cheers fella!

Awesome :)


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