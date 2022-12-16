Setting Trading Times - page 3
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Hi Lorentzos, finally got around to trying out your code and low and behold i again can't seem to get it to work again.. To be completely clear the exact code i am trying is below, and i am testing on EURUSD with 0.1 lot size and M1 bars as suggested.
Would you mind trying the code yourself and seeing if it produces trades? At this point i'm starting to think there is a configuration setting wrong in my MT5 as i just cant see how it would not work.. *weep*
Hello , sure i'll pop it in real quick.
The lot was a char it should be a double
replaced symbol with _Symbol
replaced 0.0 price with ask price
and , if you choose to edit instead of copy pasting , change Lot to cLot , the variable , there must be a cache thing issue in that too as the codes where identical and one was not trading.
(i assume because the tester cached the version that had the char input as a char)
Cheers
The lot was a char it should be a double
replaced symbol with _Symbol
replaced 0.0 price with ask price
and , if you choose to edit instead of copy pasting , change Lot to cLot , the variable , there must be a cache thing issue in that too as the codes where identical and one was not trading.
(i assume because the tester cached the version that had the char input as a char)
Cheers
Ok so i deleted my last comment.. it was 100% user error at the end there because... I got it working! Praise the lord name Lorentzos. You are indeed a legend. I'd love to repay the help some day but i have a strong feeling any help i can offer wont be much help at all :)
Cheers fella!
Ok so i deleted my last comment.. it was 100% user error at the end there because... I got it working! Praise the lord name Lorentzos. You are indeed a legend. I'd love to repay the help some day but i have a strong feeling any help i can offer wont be much help at all :)
Cheers fella!
Awesome :)