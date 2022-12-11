what does means speed quote EURUSD 25 pips/hour

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Please explain me what does mean expression that 

EURUSD moved 25 pips in hour

 
Migdal DRAGAN:

Please explain me what does mean expression that 

EURUSD moved 25 pips in hour

I guess that it moved 25 pips from high to low in 1 hour.

 
Migdal DRAGAN:

Please explain me what does mean expression that 

EURUSD moved 25 pips in hour

You already know what a pip means so isn't it obvious?

It means that the EURUSD price moved 25 pips in one hour

 
I'm confused about this: when London opens again at 7am the price is also very volatile to 22-23 pips per hour at 9am.
 
Migdal DRAGAN #: I'm confused about this: fact

What is confusing about a fact?

 
Migdal DRAGAN #:
I'm confused about this: when London opens again at 7am the price is also very volatile to 22-23 pips per hour at 9am.

it means that at 7 the asset is at a price , the first price . so for the following hour it may fluctuate in a certain way usually with a fluctuation size of the top price and the bottom price after one hour measuring 25 pips . so 

at 7:00 its at 1.00000

at 8:00 it may have gone as high as 1.00250 so the top is 1.00250 and the bottom is 1.00000

or 

at 8:00 it may have gone as high as 1.00100 and as low as 0.99850 

if you do ( Top-Bottom / pips ) you get the fluctuation . Or even better (top-bottom/point)

so 1.00250-1.0000 = 0.00250 . if your point is 0.00001 then 0.00250/0.00001 = 250 points

If its confusing and you want to code systems you can measure things in points . 


[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #: it means that at 7 the asset is at a price , the first price . so for the following hour it may fluctuate in a certain way usually with a fluctuation size of the top price and the bottom price after one hour measuring 25 pips . so at 7:00 its at 1.00000 at 8:00 it may have gone as high as 1.00250 so the top is 1.00250 and the bottom is 1.00000 or at 8:00 it may have gone as high as 1.00100 and as low as 0.99850 if you do ( Top-Bottom / pips ) you get the fluctuation . Or even better (top-bottom/point) so 1.00250-1.0000 = 0.00250 . if your point is 0.00001 then 0.00250/0.00001 = 250 points If its confusing and you want to code systems you can measure things in points . 
I do believe you would benefit from some extra art lessons, although Picasso may aprove of your current style. 🤣
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
I do believe you would benefit from some extra art lessons, although Picasso may aprove of your current style. 🤣

yeah , i always wanted to get a thing with a pen for the pc but i always think i don't need it .   🤣


 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

it means that at 7 the asset is at a price , the first price . so for the following hour it may fluctuate in a certain way usually with a fluctuation size of the top price and the bottom price after one hour measuring 25 pips . so 

at 7:00 its at 1.00000

at 8:00 it may have gone as high as 1.00250 so the top is 1.00250 and the bottom is 1.00000

or 

at 8:00 it may have gone as high as 1.00100 and as low as 0.99850 

if you do ( Top-Bottom / pips ) you get the fluctuation . Or even better (top-bottom/point)

so 1.00250-1.0000 = 0.00250 . if your point is 0.00001 then 0.00250/0.00001 = 250 points

If its confusing and you want to code systems you can measure things in points . 


!!!!!!!! exellent you explain this very simple and clear 

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