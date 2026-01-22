Experts: Swap Informer
This indicator can't be loaded as an indicator to get any output. Because it immediately unloads itself. The reason is indicators must output something through buffers, graphical objects, or at least one SetIndexBuffer(). This indicator outputs none of these.
It work well when I run it as an expert.
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Swap Informer:
Search for positive swaps.
Author: Evgeniy Chumakov