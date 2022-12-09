Contacts Updates Issue in MQL Profile
If you remove the :
- website
then the msn shows up ?
They could really upgrade this section with new social media . tiktok and pinterest not needed obviously (or Tinder or Grindr :P )
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After Successful Saving the Contacts in Setting ( MQL Profile ).
New Saved Contacts are not Appearing in MQL Profile. Hope i am not making any mistake...
Anyone faced such issue before ?