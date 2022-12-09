I need help

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What help do you need?
[Deleted]  
Stuart Fox:
Help with what? Please describe your issue in detail.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Help with what? Please describe your issue in detail.
my Mt5 is showing no candles on the chart like in the image shown above i have literally tried everything to fix this but no joy beyond frustrated 
 
Stuart Fox #:
my Mt5 is showing no candles on the chart like in the image shown above i have literally tried everything to fix this but no joy beyond frustrated 

Double check your account credentials, account number, master password and broker/server details.

If you haven't logged into a valid account, you will never see candles and charts.

Check the Journal tab of the Toolbox window for "account successful autorization" message.

If you see an "invalid account" message, then your account credentials are wrong.

 

Maybe this can help you;

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/installation
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/432663#comment_42071081
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help

Platform Installation - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
Platform Installation - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
To install the trading platform download the mt5setup.exe installer and run it. Review the software description and the end-user license agreement...
 

my octafx is just showing me waiting for update, what should i so ?

Eleni Anna Branou #:
What help do you need?


my octafx is just showing me waiting for update, what should i so ?

 
Stanley Chukwuebuka #:


my octafx is just showing me waiting for update, what should i so ?

It is my general reply: the charts and price on the charts are related to the broker. So, ask your broker for support.

-----------------------

My experience: I had same case with the other brokers and I fixed it on the following way:

- I checked connection of Metatrader to the broker's server;
and
- I close the chart and open the same chart once again.

 
Raise issue to Broker...i think from their end this type of issue is happening...
 
To check your local situation open a demo account e.g. with MQ then you have better arguments for your broker.
 
Stanley Chukwuebuka #:


my octafx is just showing me waiting for update, what should i so ?

Check the Journal tab of the Toolbox window for "account successful autorization" message.

If you see an "invalid account" message, then your account credentials are wrong.

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