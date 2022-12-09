I need help
my Mt5 is showing no candles on the chart like in the image shown above i have literally tried everything to fix this but no joy beyond frustrated
Double check your account credentials, account number, master password and broker/server details.
If you haven't logged into a valid account, you will never see candles and charts.
Check the Journal tab of the Toolbox window for "account successful autorization" message.
If you see an "invalid account" message, then your account credentials are wrong.
Maybe this can help you;
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/installation
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/432663#comment_42071081
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help
- www.metatrader5.com
my octafx is just showing me waiting for update, what should i so ?
It is my general reply: the charts and price on the charts are related to the broker. So, ask your broker for support.
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My experience: I had same case with the other brokers and I fixed it on the following way:
- I checked connection of Metatrader to the broker's server;
and
- I close the chart and open the same chart once again.
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