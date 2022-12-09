Optimisation button disapeared in strategy tester

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Here is an image, the button should be down on the right

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/16879879/us2000-z22-h1-fxpro-financial-services

Chart #US2000_Z22, H1, 2022.12.08 11:56 UTC, FxPro Financial Services Ltd, MetaTrader 4, Real
Chart #US2000_Z22, H1, 2022.12.08 11:56 UTC, FxPro Financial Services Ltd, MetaTrader 4, Real
  • www.mql5.com
Symbol: #US2000_Z22. Periodicity: H1. Broker: FxPro Financial Services Ltd. Trading Platform: MetaTrader 4. Trading Mode: Real. Date: 2022.12.08 11:56 UTC.
[Deleted]  
ffoorr: Here is an image, the button should be down on the right https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/16879879/us2000-z22-h1-fxpro-financial-services

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

After Backtest didnt show any report

Fernando Carreiro, 2017.10.28 14:18

Just resize/expand your Strategy Tester sub-window until the text shows. It is currently too narrow and not showing all the items, so make it bigger:

Before:


After:


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Cant make strategy tester window smaller

Fernando Carreiro, 2021.06.23 12:33

Re-enabe the other visual elements (Market Watch, Navigator, etc.) from the "View" menu or use the keyboard shortcuts, and then readjust your Strategy Tester window by dragging it down again (place the mouse cursor at the very top of the Strategy Window until it changes to a double up/down arrow, then click and drag down).




 
Fernando Carreiro #:

No no, it disapeared, even it I left some space :

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/16880639/us100-z22-m5-fxpro-financial-services

Chart #US100_Z22, M5, 2022.12.08 13:58 UTC, FxPro Financial Services Ltd, MetaTrader 4, Real
Chart #US100_Z22, M5, 2022.12.08 13:58 UTC, FxPro Financial Services Ltd, MetaTrader 4, Real
  • www.mql5.com
Symbol: #US100_Z22. Periodicity: M5. Broker: FxPro Financial Services Ltd. Trading Platform: MetaTrader 4. Trading Mode: Real. Date: 2022.12.08 13:58 UTC.
[Deleted]  
ffoorr #: No no, it disapeared, even it I left some space: https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/16880639/us100-z22-m5-fxpro-financial-services

Your window needs to expand to the right! Click on image below to see animation.


 

I tried that, It is alway the same.


I opened older plateform, same problem : no optimisation button in strategy tester

[Deleted]  
ffoorr #: I tried that, It is alway the same. I opened older plateform, same problem : no optimisation button in strategy tester

It seems that your screen size is too small or your font size is too large and the window can't expand enough to display the optimise option.

What are the specifications for your screen display?

[Deleted]  

I can also see from your screenshot that you are using a non-standard display ratio.


You will have to reduce it or set it to the default 100%, if you want the "Optimize" option to reappear.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

It seems that your screen size is too small or your font size is too large and the window can't expand enough to display the optimise option.

What are the specifications for your screen display?

I have a 40 "" inches, 1600*1050

[Deleted]  
ffoorr #: I have a 40 "" inches, 1600*1050
If your screen is so large then reduce the display ratio. You seem to be using 150%. Reduce it to 125% or lower if you want MetaTrader to fit all the necessary components.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
If your screen is so large then reduce the display ratio. You seem to be using 150%. Reduce it to 125% or lower if you want MetaTrader to fit all the necessary components.

That's it, I reduced texte size from 150% to 125%, and I now I get the optimisation button.

Thank's for your help.

[Deleted]  
ffoorr #: That's it, I reduced texte size from 150% to 125%, and I now I get the optimisation button. Thank's for your help.
You are welcome!
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