Getting open and close time gives wrong value
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I have had this code throughout my eas, scripts ands indicators but suddenly broke and returns wrong values. Then I surfed the forum, there is enough information on this but all the snippets i took also gave the same wrong answer.
Is this a bug or Mql5 changed?