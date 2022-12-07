Not sure if this EA even running

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Please help me to know if below EAs working in real account? I have applied and saw no movement, not even able to know if it's running or not.

Attaching screenshot and code


#property copyright "Copyright 2010, vsebastien3"
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>  
#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\DealInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\OrderInfo.mqh>
CPositionInfo  m_position;                   // trade position object
CTrade         m_trade;                      // trading object
CSymbolInfo    m_symbol;                     // symbol info object
CAccountInfo   m_account;                    // account info wrapper
CDealInfo      m_deal;                       // deals object
COrderInfo     m_order;                      // pending orders object


//--- input parameters
input int bands_period= 20;        // Bollinger Bands period
input int rsi_period =13;          //rsi period
input int rsi_up=70;               //rsi overbought lvl
input int rsi_down=30;            // rsi oversold lvl
input double Lot=0.1;             // Lot if autolot inactive
input double SL=0.0238;            //stop lose value 
input int MAperiod = 200;          // Period of the MA
input int magic=1234;





input bool autolot = true ;        // activate or not autolot
input double risk=0.05;           // risk per trade of total equity


//--- global variables
//--- initialize global variables

bool           m_need_modify=false;
bool           m_OnTradeTransaction=false;
long           m_last_closed_position_type=-1;
double         m_last_closed_position_volume=0.0;
double         m_last_closed_position_profit=0.0;


bool                 InpAllMagic    = false;
int bands_shift = 0;         // Bollinger Bands shift
double deviation= 2;         // Standard deviation
 int MAshift=0;              // Ma shift
double usedlot;
double usedlot2;                  
int BolBandsHandle;                // Bolinger Bands handle
int rsiHandle;
int MAHandle;
double BBUp[],BBLow[],BBMidle[];   // dynamic arrays for numerical values of Bollinger Bands 


ulong orderTicket;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Do we have sufficient bars to work
   if(Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<60) // total number of bars is less than 60?
     {
      Alert("We have less than 60 bars on the chart, an Expert Advisor terminated!!");
      return(-1);
     }
     
//-------------------------------------------- last closed position
    
     
//--- get handle of the Bollinger Bands and RSI indicators
   BolBandsHandle=iBands(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,bands_period,bands_shift,deviation,PRICE_CLOSE);
   rsiHandle=iRSI(NULL,0,rsi_period,PRICE_CLOSE);
   MAHandle=iMA(NULL,PERIOD_D1,MAperiod,MAshift,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
   
     if ( MAHandle == INVALID_HANDLE )
    {
      Print("Creating MA failed. Error #", GetLastError());
      return(-1);
    }
   
   if ( rsiHandle == INVALID_HANDLE )
    {
      Print("Creating RSI failed. Error #", GetLastError());
      return(-1);
    }
//--- Check for Invalid Handle
   if((BolBandsHandle<0))
     {
      Alert("Error in creation of indicators - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!");
      return(-1);
     }

   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- release indicator handles
   IndicatorRelease(BolBandsHandle);
   IndicatorRelease(rsiHandle);
   IndicatorRelease(MAHandle);
   
  }
  
  //--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  double RsiValue() {
//---
   double rsi[2];
  
   ResetLastError();
   if ( CopyBuffer(rsiHandle, 0, 0, 2, rsi) == 2 ) {
      return(rsi[0]);
   } else {
      Print(__FUNCTION__, ": getting RSI data failed. Error #", GetLastError());
   }
//---
   return(-1.0);
}

//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

  double MAvalue() {
//---
   double MA[2];
  
   ResetLastError();
   if ( CopyBuffer(MAHandle, 0, 0, 2, MA) == 2 ) {
      return(MA[0]);
   } else {
      Print(__FUNCTION__, ": getting MA data failed. Error #", GetLastError());
   }
//---
   return(-1.0);
}

//-----------------------------------------------------------
  
   double Autolot()

  {
  double balance=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE);
  double pertem=balance*risk;
  double perte=SL*SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
  double maxvol=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);
  double minvol=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);
  double lotsize=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE);

   if(autolot==true)
    {
    usedlot=(pertem/perte)/lotsize;

     usedlot2 = NormalizeDouble(usedlot,2);
          if(usedlot2<minvol)
         {
         usedlot2=minvol;
         }
         
         if(usedlot2>maxvol)
         {
         usedlot2=maxvol;
         }
         
    
    }
    else usedlot2=Lot;
  
         if(usedlot2<minvol)
         {
         usedlot2=minvol;
         }
         
         if(usedlot2>maxvol)
         {
         usedlot2=maxvol;
         }
  
  
  return(0.01);
  }
  
  //------------------------------------------------------------
  
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- we will use the static Old_Time variable to serve the bar time.
//--- at each OnTick execution we will check the current bar time with the saved one.
//--- if the bar time isn't equal to the saved time, it indicates that we have a new tick.

   static datetime Old_Time;
   datetime New_Time[1];
   bool IsNewBar=false;
   
   Autolot();
   
   double rsi_value = RsiValue();
   double MA_value = MAvalue();
   bool Ismoney=CheckMoneyForTrade(_Symbol,usedlot2,0);
   
     
   

   
   
   
 

//--- copying the last bar time to the element New_Time[0]
   int copied=CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,New_Time);
   if(copied>0) // ok, the data has been copied successfully
     {
      if(Old_Time!=New_Time[0]) // if old time isn't equal to new bar time
        {
         IsNewBar=true;   // if it isn't a first call, the new bar has appeared
         if(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_DEBUGGING)) Print("We have new bar here ",New_Time[0]," old time was ",Old_Time);
         Old_Time=New_Time[0];            // saving bar time
        }
     }
   else
     {
      Alert("Error in copying historical times data, error =",GetLastError());
      ResetLastError();
      return;
     }

//--- EA should only check for new trade if we have a new bar
   if(IsNewBar==false)
     {
      return;
     }

//--- do we have enough bars to work with
   int Mybars=Bars(_Symbol,_Period);
   if(Mybars<60) // if total bars is less than 60 bars
     {
      Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!");
      return;
     }

   MqlRates mrate[];          // To be used to store the prices, volumes and spread of each bar   

/*
     Let's make sure our arrays values for the Rates and Indicators 
     is stored serially similar to the timeseries array
*/

// the rates arrays
   ArraySetAsSeries(mrate,true);
 
// the indicator arrays
   ArraySetAsSeries(BBUp,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BBLow,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BBMidle,true);

//--- Get the details of the latest 3 bars
   if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,3,mrate)<0)
     {
      Alert("Error copying rates/history data - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
      return;
     }

//--- Copy the new values of our indicators to buffers (arrays) using the handle
   if(CopyBuffer(BolBandsHandle,0,0,3,BBMidle)<0 || CopyBuffer(BolBandsHandle,1,0,3,BBUp)<0
      || CopyBuffer(BolBandsHandle,2,0,3,BBLow)<0)
     {
      Alert("Error copying Bollinger Bands indicator Buffers - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
      return;
     }


   double Ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);   // Ask price
   double Bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);   // Bid price
   
 //--- Declare bool type variables to hold our Buy and Sell Conditions
   bool Buy_Condition =(mrate[1].close < BBLow[1] &&   //closing candle under lowest BB
                        rsi_value<rsi_down &&          // rsi value lower than oversold limit
                         mrate[1].close>MA_value);     // closing candle above MA     

   bool Sell_Condition = (mrate[1].close > BBUp[1] &&  //closing candle above Highest BB
                          rsi_value>rsi_up &&          // rsi value higher than overbought limit
                          mrate[1].close<MA_value);    // closing candle under MA    
                          

   if(Buy_Condition && !PositionSelect(_Symbol) && Ismoney==true)    // Open long position
     {                                              // DEÌÀ is growing up
      LongPositionOpen();                           // and white candle crossed the Lower Band from below to above
     }

   if(Sell_Condition && !PositionSelect(_Symbol)&& Ismoney==true)    // Open short position
     {                                              // DEÌÀ is falling down
      ShortPositionOpen();                          // and Black candle crossed the Upper Band from above to below
     }

  
   return;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Open Long position                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void LongPositionOpen()
  {
   MqlTradeRequest mrequest;                             // Will be used for trade requests
   MqlTradeResult mresult;                               // Will be used for results of trade requests
   
   ZeroMemory(mrequest);
   ZeroMemory(mresult);
   
   double Ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);    // Ask price
   double Bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);    // Bid price

   if(!PositionSelect(_Symbol))
     {
      mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;               // Immediate order execution
      mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(Ask,_Digits);     // Lastest Ask price
      mrequest.sl = BBLow[1]-SL;                         // Stop Loss
      mrequest.tp = BBMidle[1];                          // Take Profit
      mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;                         // Symbol
      mrequest.volume = usedlot2;                             // Number of lots to trade
      mrequest.magic = magic;                                // Magic Number
      mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;                    // Buy Order
      mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;         // Order execution type
      mrequest.deviation=5;                              // Deviation from current price
      OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);                       // Send order
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Open Short position                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ShortPositionOpen()
  {
   MqlTradeRequest mrequest;                             // Will be used for trade requests
   MqlTradeResult mresult;                               // Will be used for results of trade requests
   
   ZeroMemory(mrequest);
   ZeroMemory(mresult);
   
   double Ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);    // Ask price
   double Bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);    // Bid price

   if(!PositionSelect(_Symbol))
     {
      mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;               // Immediate order execution
      mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(Bid,_Digits);     // Lastest Bid price
      mrequest.sl = BBUp[1]+SL;                          // Stop Loss
      mrequest.tp = BBMidle[1];                          // Take Profit
      mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;                         // Symbol
      mrequest.volume = usedlot2;                             // Number of lots to trade
      mrequest.magic = magic;                                // Magic Number
      mrequest.type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL;                    // Sell order
      mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;         // Order execution type
      mrequest.deviation=5;                              // Deviation from current price
      OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);                       // Send order
     }
  }

  
  
  //-----------------------------------------------------
  
  
  double LotCheck(double lots)
  {
//--- calculate maximum volume
   double volume=NormalizeDouble(lots,2);
   double stepvol=m_symbol.LotsStep();
   if(stepvol>0.0)
      volume=stepvol*MathFloor(volume/stepvol);
//---
   double minvol=m_symbol.LotsMin();
   if(volume<minvol)
      volume=0.0;
//---
   double maxvol=m_symbol.LotsMax();
   if(volume>maxvol)
      volume=maxvol;
   return(volume);
  }
  
  
  
  //---------------------------------------------------------
  
  
  //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| TradeTransaction function                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTradeTransaction(const MqlTradeTransaction &trans,
                        const MqlTradeRequest &request,
                        const MqlTradeResult &result)
  {
//--- get transaction type as enumeration value 
   ENUM_TRADE_TRANSACTION_TYPE type=trans.type;
//--- if transaction is result of addition of the transaction in history
   if(type==TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD)
     {
      long     deal_entry        =0;
      string   deal_symbol       ="";
      long     deal_magic        =0;
      double   deal_profit=0;
      if(HistoryDealSelect(trans.deal))
        {
         deal_entry=HistoryDealGetInteger(trans.deal,DEAL_ENTRY);
         deal_symbol=HistoryDealGetString(trans.deal,DEAL_SYMBOL);
         deal_magic=HistoryDealGetInteger(trans.deal,DEAL_MAGIC);
         deal_profit=HistoryDealGetDouble(trans.deal,DEAL_PROFIT);
        }
      else
         return;
      if(deal_symbol==Symbol() && deal_magic==magic)
         if(deal_entry==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT)
           {
            if(deal_profit>0)
              {
               Print("profit > 0.0");
              }
            else
              {
              Print("profit < 0.0");
              }
           }
     }
  }
  
  
  //----------------------------------
  bool CheckMoneyForTrade(string symb,double lots,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)
  {
//--- Getting the opening price
   MqlTick mqltick;
   SymbolInfoTick(symb,mqltick);
   double price=mqltick.ask;
   if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
      price=mqltick.bid;
//--- values of the required and free margin
   double margin,free_margin=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE);
   //--- call of the checking function
   if(!OrderCalcMargin(type,symb,lots,price,margin))
     {
      //--- something went wrong, report and return false
      Print("Error in ",__FUNCTION__," code=",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   //--- if there are insufficient funds to perform the operation
   if(margin>free_margin)
     {
      //--- report the error and return false
      Print("Not enough money for ",EnumToString(type)," ",lots," ",symb," Error code=",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- checking successful
   return(true);
  }
  
  

 Am I missing something?

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Account Properties - Environment State - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

I'm not looking past OnInit() because you either return -1 or 0 and I have no idea what that equates to!

Use the enums, it makes the code easy to read.

ID

Description

INIT_SUCCEEDED

Initialization successful, EA test can be continued.

This code means the same as the zero value – the EA initialization in the tester is successful.

INIT_FAILED

Initialization failed. There is no point in continuing the test due to unavoidable errors. For example, it is impossible to create an indicator necessary for the EA operation.

The return of this value means the same as returning the value different from zero – EA initialization in the tester failed.

INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT

Designed to denote an incorrect set of input parameters by a programmer. In the general optimization table, the result string with this return code is highlighted in red.

A test for such a set of EA inputs is not performed. The agent is ready to receive a new task.

When this value is received, the strategy tester does not pass this task to other agents for repeated execution.

INIT_AGENT_NOT_SUITABLE

No program execution errors during initialization. However, for some reasons, the agent is not suitable for conducting a test. For example, there is not enough RAM, no OpenCL support, etc.

After returning this code, the agent no longer receives tasks until the very end of this optimization.
 

Due to this on the chart you made a screenshot:

you know that the EA BolRSIMAs is running - and Algo Trading is ON as well.

If it doesn't trade run the debugger (or the tester in visual mode) and check the variables that should start trading:

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/development/debug // Code debugging
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2041 // Error Handling and Logging in MQL5
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/272 // Tracing, Debugging and Structural Analysis of Source Code
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/35 // scroll down to: "Launching and Debuggin"

Code debugging - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
Code debugging - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
MetaEditor has a built-in debugger allowing you to check a program execution step by step (by individual functions). Place breakpoints in the code...
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